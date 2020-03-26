|
|
Mary Senft
Spring Grove - Mary Frances (Brenneman) Senft, age 81, passed away on March 25, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Robert L. Senft; who passed away in 2007.
Mary was born in Glen Rock on November 26, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Harry Brenneman and Ferrell V. Wine. She was a longtime member of Hope Baptist Church in Hanover and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mary is survived by her daughters Cindi Terlazzo and husband John and Tami Sue Thoman-Pendleton; her stepsons Robert Senft and wife Holly and Douglas Senft and wife Linda; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Jessie Thoman, Beatrice Maynard, and Ruthanna Myers.
A graveside service will be held privately by the family on Saturday at St. Paul Union Cemetery in Stoverstown. The family request everyone to follow to the Covid 19 Social Distancing guidelines.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020