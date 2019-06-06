|
Mary T. Terrasi
York - Mary Theresa Terrasi (Accardo) age 97 of York entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital.
She was born on July 10,1921 to the late Carmelo & Maria (Scalia) Accardo of York, formerly from Cattolica Eraclea, Sicily. Mary was blessed with 60 years of marriage to the late Christopher Terrasi and is the mother of Carmelo M. Terrasi and the late Joseph C. Terrasi of York.
Mary attended Hannah Penn Middle School and graduated from the Mary Roach Beauty School in York. She attended Penn State University York for continuing education. Mary and her husband Chris owned & operated Terrasi's Beauty Shop for 67 years at the same location. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph Church, was in the choir and Rosary group.
She is survived by by her son Carmelo Michael Terrasi, sisters Jennie Spagnola & Esther Spagnola of York, her brother in law Samuel Wagner of Lancaster; daughter in law Carolyn Terrasi, her grandchildren Kimberly Terrasi, Lisa Emenheiser (Michael), Christopher Terrasi; many great and great- great grandchildren whom she dearly loved. She also had two caregivers Anna Myers and Angela Folkenroth. She was preceded in death by her sister Frances Wagner of Lancaster, her brothers in law Nick Spagnola & Anthony Spagnola.
A viewing will be 10-11 am Monday June 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. York with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am with the Rev. James Menkus OFM Cap officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church 2935 Kingston Rd. , York PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 6, 2019