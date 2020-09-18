Sister Mary Tarcisia Principe, DM



York - Sister M. Tarcisia Principe, age 90, a member of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, Villa Rossello, Newfield, NJ, went to her eternal rest on September 17, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing Center, York, PA. She had been a member of the community of Mercy Residence, York for one year. Prior to that she had been missioned in Vineland, New Jersey from 1983 to 2019.



Sister Tarcisia, born June 8, 1930 in Steelton, PA, was the daughter of the late Vincent and Katherine (DeSendi) Principe. She entered the Congregation of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, in York PA in 1949 and professed her vows in 1950.



Having obtained her Bachelor's degree in education from College Misericordia, Dallas, PA. and an MA from the University of Scranton, PA, Sister Tarcisia ministered as a dedicated teacher in elementary parish schools staffed by the religious order in Hazleton, Hershey and York, PA and Millville and Vineland, New Jersey. She also served as principal at St. Joseph School, Berwick, PA for a number of years. After her teaching career, Sister Tarcisia obtained certification for Pastoral Hospital ministry at Hershey Medical Center. Having then been involved in Parish Ministry at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Vineland, NJ., she made countless visits to the ill and elderly in hospitals, nursing centers, and in their homes. She was loved and respected by all for her caring, compassionate ways and her knack of bringing good cheer to those in need. Sister Tarcisia was also known for her remarkable singing voice, quick sense of humor, friendliness toward all, her faithfulness to her religious vocation, and her untiring involvement in ministry.



In addition to her parents she was predeceased by brothers Albert and Vincent Principe, her sister Elvina Evitts, and by Theresa Garibaldi, her beloved friend who was involved with her in ministering to the ill and elderly in Vineland, New Jersey.



Surviving are her sister Edith Reisch of Palmyra, PA, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her religious community, the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy.



A viewing will be held at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York on Tuesday, September 22, beginning at 2 PM with a prayer service at 3 PM. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed.



The Rite of Christian Burial will take place privately at Pietà Cemetery on the grounds of the Order's Provincial House, Villa Rossello, Newfield, NJ on Wednesday, September 23.



A Memorial Mass in honor of Sister Tarcisia will be scheduled at a later time at Villa Rossello.



For those who wish, contributions in Sister Tarcisia's memory may be made to the Daughters of Mercy, Villa Rossello, 1009 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344.



Arrangements are under the direction of Keffer Funeral Home, York, PA, and Rone Funeral Service, Vineland, NJ.









