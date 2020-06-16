Mary V. Beacham



York - Mary V. Beacham, 59, entered into rest on June 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of Dylashawn Beacham. Born on December 14, 1960, in Charlottesville, Va, she was the daughter of Sarah (Brown) Coleman and the late Robert Coleman, Sr.



In addition to her husband, and mother, Mary leaves to cherish her memory, son, Devyne Epps; sisters, Crystal Coffey, Sharon Moore, and Pamela Jones; brothers, Robert Coleman, Jr., and Norman Coleman; grandchildren, Dynisty Epps and baby Marion on the way and a host of family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









