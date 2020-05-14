|
|
Maryann Flaharty
Hellam - Maryann R. Flaharty, 88, of Hellam, died on May 11, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the wife of the late Glenn E. Flaharty. Born in York on January 7, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Roy S. and Ruth V. (Myers) Knaub.
Maryann was a bus driver for the Eastern York School District. She was a member of Longstown United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star York #169 and the Yorktown Cedarettes.
Maryann is survived by two sons Gregory E. Flaharty and his wife Carol of York, Keith A. Flaharty and his wife Melanie of York, two daughters Leeanna M. Wiesman and her husband Jon of York, Kristie S. Flaharty of York; eight grandchildren Sara, Gregg, Brett, Christopher, Courtney, Colby, Zachary and Westley; five great grandchildren and a sister Yvonne Stein of York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Longstown United Methodist Church, 2975 Carol Road, York, PA 17402.
A private graveside service will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 14 to May 17, 2020