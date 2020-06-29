Maryann M. (Kinard) Kornbau
Lower Windsor Twp. - Maryann M. (Kinard) Kornbau of Lower Windsor Township, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Saturday, June 27th. She was the beloved wife of Richard R. Kornbau, II.
Maryann Kornbau was born on April 14, 1954 in York and was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Miller) Kinard.
Maryann was a social worker for Head Start and Community Progress Council, Inc. of York. She was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church of Yorkana, where she was active in the youth group and went on many mission trips. Maryann enjoyed crocheting, doing crafts and going camping. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and walking her dog. She will be missed by all of those whose life she touched.
She was preceded in death by her son, Shayne Kornbau. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Denise Daugherty and her husband Brian and Kristy Kornbau. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shane, Kirsten and Maddi; great-grandson, Rhett; brother, Henry Kinard and her step-mother, Betty Murphy.
A viewing for Maryann will take place on Monday, July 6th, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, at the Christ United Methodist Church of Yorkana, 5 Main St. Yorkana, PA 17406 and again at the church on Tuesday, July 7th from 9:00 -10:00 AM, with a funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM with Bud Bish officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, John Hopkins Medicine - via internet, https://secure.jhu.edu/form/neuro or by phone, 443-287-7877.
When donating please designate my gift to support: (select other) Division of Neuroimmunology and Neurological Infections (Scott D. Newsome, D.O.)
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.