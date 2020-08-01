1/1
MaryAnn Thoman
MaryAnn Thoman

York - MaryAnn Thoman, 77, of York, formerly of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the loving wife of Ned L. Thoman and they celebrated 59 years of marriage on February 26, 2020. Born in Maryland Line, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Dora (Sampson) Brenneman. MaryAnn was a 1960 graduate of Susquehannock High School. She and her husband owned Ned Thoman Nationwide Insurance Agency in West York. MaryAnn loved the ocean and the beach. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Shannon Thoman of York, and Jody Nicholas and her husband, Greg, of York; 2 grandchildren, Alyssa Allen and her husband, Jonathan, and Justin Nicholas; and three great grandchildren. Services and interment are private and at the convenience of her family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
