|
|
Maryanne Yost
Bradenton, FL - Maryanne Yost, 87, of Bradenton,FL, formerly of York, PA, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019. Maryanne was the daughter of the late Ernest P. Yost and Elizabeth (Naylor) Yost. She attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Phineas Davis Jr. High and graduated from Willam Penn Sr. High school. She is a graduate of Barrington Bible College in Rhode Island. She served as a missionary in Thailand for 37 years through Child Evangelism Fellowship. Maryanne was a member of Church of the Open Door in Shiloh and the church supported her throughout her years as a missionary and in retirement. Maryanne had a true heart for Jesus and loved to share the good news with any who would listen. She retired in 1994 and moved to Missionary Village, Bradenton, FL, where she attended a local church and assisted with Good News clubs sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship. Maryanne is preceded in death by her four sisters, one brother, and parents.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and friends she has made along the way. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10:30 am at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 Us Highway 19 N. Palmetto, FL 34221. A service to remember Maryanne and celebrate her years of ministry will be held at Church of the Open Door, Saturday, June 1, 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to Child Evangelism Fellowship will be welcomed, https://www.cefonline.com/donate/.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 28, 2019