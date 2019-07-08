|
MaryBeth Poux
York - MaryBeth Poux died unexpectedly yet peacefully in Wellspan York Hospital on June 26th, 2019 in York, PA at the age of 63.
MaryBeth is survived by her sister, Anne Poux of Erie, PA; niece Jessica Smith (Erie, PA); Nephews Austin Smith (Erie, PA), Matthew Lechtner (Pittsburgh, PA) and Andrew Lechtner (Erie, PA); Sister-in-law Frani Lechtner (Erie, PA) Aunts Catherine Barry (Meadville); Gerry Poux, (Frenchtown), Clare Hall, (Grand Rapids, MI), along with several cousins. MaryBeth's dear friends DeAnna Thornock and Chuck Emerson (Dover, PA) and valued friends and coworkers.
Preceded in death by her father, William Poux, her mother Geraldine Poux, her sisters Jeanne Poux, Debbie Poux and her brother John Poux. MaryBeth is now reunited with them. May they all Rest in Peace.
Born on March 7th, 1956 in Meadville, PA MaryBeth grew up in Erie, PA. She graduated from McDowell High School in 1975. In 1981 MaryBeth joined the US Navy and was a Hospital Corpsman serving her country for five years. In 1990 she went to work for the United States as a civilian and served through the years for the Department of Agriculture, Department of the Interior National Park Service, Department of Army, Department of Defense and ended her career with the Department of Army. As an Administrative Assistant, MaryBeth assisted civilian and military personnel with travel (mostly through Europe) arrangements and general administrative duties. She supported various locations such as New Cumberland, PA and Huntsville, AL.
MaryBeth was an animal lover and rescued many. Her kind heart and generosity were as big as the sky. She will be sorely missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life for MaryBeth in York, PA on Friday, July 12th at 11 am at the Viking Athletic Association, 318 N. Adams St. York, Pa. 17404. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the animal .
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 8, 2019