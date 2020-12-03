Marylee Koerner
York - Marylee Koerner, 78, entered into rest at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services Dallastown.
She was a daughter of the late Virgil P. Cutlip and Edna B. (Stetler) Gotwalt and step-daughter of the late Albert Gotwalt.
Marylee is survived by her sister, Geraldine Emig of Dillsburg; two sisters-in-law, Linda Ritchey and Pierrette Cutlip; a niece, Lynn Ann Rowland; and a nephew, Nathan Emig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Cutlip and two brothers, Tyrone and Duane Cutlip.
Services for Marylee are private with burial in Emanuel Cemetery, Lewisberry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
