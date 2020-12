Marylee KoernerYork - Marylee Koerner, 78, entered into rest at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services Dallastown.She was a daughter of the late Virgil P. Cutlip and Edna B. (Stetler) Gotwalt and step-daughter of the late Albert Gotwalt.Marylee is survived by her sister, Geraldine Emig of Dillsburg; two sisters-in-law, Linda Ritchey and Pierrette Cutlip; a niece, Lynn Ann Rowland; and a nephew, Nathan Emig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Cutlip and two brothers, Tyrone and Duane Cutlip.Services for Marylee are private with burial in Emanuel Cemetery, Lewisberry.Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.