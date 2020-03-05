|
|
Matthew A. Shenberger
Dover - Matthew Allen Shenberger passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 10:02 p.m. at York Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Matt was born May 13, 1965 in York.
He worked at Manley Valve as a tool and die maker for many years. He graduated from Dover High School where he enjoyed singing in Renaissance, the school's elite chorus, and playing trumpet in the school's bands. Music was the beat of his life. Throughout the years he was associated with numerous local bands beginning with Amberjack in the 1980's. He ran the sound/lights for Borderline and most recently ran sound and was the fill-in drummer for Piece of Me and Kasper.
Matt was proud of his service as 2nd Vice Commander with Sons of the American Legion Shiloh Squadron 791 and was a long-time member of that Legion.
He is survived by a sister, Cherry Sweitzer and husband Michael, a brother, Mark Shenberger and his wife, Karen, a step-mother, Nancy Shenberger, two step-sisters, Karen Keech and Deborah Honsaker and her husband, Jason. He also has a niece, Michaela Sweitzer and two nephews, Eric Shenberger and Adam Shenberger, two great-nieces, Aislynn and Julianna and a great nephew, Roczen and two step-nephews, Justin and Kyle; and aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Penny Lou Gemmill Poff and Murry Adam Shenberger, Jr.
A service of remembrance will be held at Shiloh American Legion Post 791, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and continue after the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Rd., Suite 194, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020