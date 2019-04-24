|
|
Matthew E. Jordan, Jr.
York - Matthew E. Jordan, Jr., 85, entered into rest Monday April 22, 2019 at Pappus House Hospice in York. He was the husband of Carol A. (Little) Jordan for 32 years.
A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd, York, PA. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Steven Fernandes OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Jordan was born August 10, 1933 in Philadelphia, a son of the late Matthew E., Sr., and Catherine SENTMAN Sentman Jordan. He was a member of St. Joseph Church and served as a cantor. He loved singing and had performed at Carnegie Hall with the Mendelsohn Choir. He was active in Pro-Life causes.
Matt is survived by his wife; children Thomas Jordan, Mary Teresa Weaver (Jordan) and her husband Dwight Weaver, Matthew E. Jordan, III, and his wife Lynette Jordan, Martin Jordan, and Anne Staiber (Jordan) and her husband Daniel Staiber ; step-children Julie Jesmer, and Mark Jesmer and his wife Crystal; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister Mary Ann Tremoglie and her husband Robert Tremoglie. He was preceded in death by his son Stephen Jordan.
Memorial contributions may be made to PA Pro-Life Federation 4800 Jonestown Rd., Suite 102, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019