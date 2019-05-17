Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
5:30 PM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
Springettsbury Twp - Matthew E. Simmons, age 45, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 5:30 PM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital.

Born August 25, 1973 in York, the son of the late Edward J. and Linda C. (Smith) Simmons, he was a 1991 graduate of William Penn High School. He had worked as a restaurant and banquet server at the Out Door Country Club for many years, and recently began employment at Heritage Hotel of Lancaster.

Mr. Simmons is survived by a sister, Kristin L. McKee, and her husband Michael of York; and their children, Kennedy and Micha.

Funeral services are scheduled for 5:30 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Thomas and Judith McKee officiating. Visitation will be 4:30-5:30 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York City Dollars for Scholars, Inc., P.O. Box 2261, York, PA 17405 or to a .

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2019
