|
|
Matthew F. Wineka
York - Matthew F. Wineka, 95, was called home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Country Meadows Retirement Community. He was the loving husband of Hilda (Trout) Wineka. The couple celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in September 2019 and have been together for 80 years.
Born on December 16, 1924 in Red Lion, he was a son of the late Roy D. and Alice (Matthew) Wineka. He graduated from Dallastown High School in 1942. Matthew went on to work as an insurance agent and was the owner of The House of Insurance until his retirement. During his free time, he enjoyed listening to music, was an avid horseman and loved animals, especially dogs. One of Matthew's greatest joys in life was singing. He loved all kinds of music, especially Christian hymns and opera. He had a beautiful baritone voice and even a few years of classical training. Often with his daughter Melissa as his singing partner, Matthew sang in various choirs and churches.
Matthew was a member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Dallastown and Conference of United Methodist Church for 26 years, as of 2004. He was a life member of the Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International, a charter member of the Property & Casualty Committee of Central PA, served as secretary of the York Chapter, and was a former member of the York County Insurance Agents Association where he also served as secretary.
Matthew is survived by two daughters and 5 grandchildren, Melissa Castriota and her children, Louie, Carrie and Erin Castriota, and Marie Lake and her children, Michael II and Dean M. Lake, and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a brother, Charles 'Chubb' Wineka and a sister, Virginia Wineka.
Services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Leg Up Farm, 4880 North Sherman Street, Mount Wolf, PA 17347
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020