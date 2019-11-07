|
|
Matthew Joseph Trout
September 15, 1970 - November 4, 2019
An adored father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend, Matthew Joseph Trout (age 49) was taken from us suddenly on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital after emergency heart surgery. He was a light in this world and will be missed beyond measure.
A resident of Fairfax, VA, Matt grew up in York, PA and attended York Suburban High School. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Penn State University, where he was a member of Theta Delta Chi. Matt was a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) and was a dedicated employee, coworker, and mentor who took great pride in his work.
Anyone whose life was touched by Matt would tell you what a big heart he had and how he cared and loved so deeply. He truly loved being a dad, and spent hours on end playing trains with his son, Tanner. He also enjoyed a good joke and the outdoors. He had a love/hate relationship with his yard work, but it always gave him a reason to make another Home Depot run.
Matt is survived by his wife, Carly A. (Martin) Trout; son, Tanner J. Trout; mother, Frances (Chi Chi) D. Trout; siblings, Beth L. Trout-Landen and husband, Ted, Jason M. Trout and wife, Beth, Lisa H. Perry and husband, Steve, Gretchen D. Dasher, and George M. Trout, Jr. Matt was predeceased by his first wife, Melissa (Spearing) Trout, and father, George M. Trout, Sr.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Nativity Catholic Church in Burke, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to Tanner's college fund at http://gf.me/u/wia9nn.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019