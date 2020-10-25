Matthew Schaefer SalladeYork - Matthew Schaefer Sallade born March 1st 1979 passed away October 24th 2020 at York Hospital. Loving son of Bob and Caryn Sallade.He was a graduate of York Suburban High School Class of 2000. Matt attended Wesley Forest a United Methodist Camp, Camp Pennwood in York. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 50 at Otterbein United Methodist in Spry.If you knew Matt you know his passion was listening to his Radio!Services will be private.Family ask in lieu of flowers donations to the ARC of York Co or Bell Socialization of York.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.