1/1
Matthew Schaefer Sallade
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Schaefer Sallade

York - Matthew Schaefer Sallade born March 1st 1979 passed away October 24th 2020 at York Hospital. Loving son of Bob and Caryn Sallade.

He was a graduate of York Suburban High School Class of 2000. Matt attended Wesley Forest a United Methodist Camp, Camp Pennwood in York. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 50 at Otterbein United Methodist in Spry.

If you knew Matt you know his passion was listening to his Radio!

Services will be private.

Family ask in lieu of flowers donations to the ARC of York Co or Bell Socialization of York.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved