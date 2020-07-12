Maude Walker
York - Maude (Pomraning) Walker, 100, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Luther A. Walker.
Born on June 28, 2020 in North East, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Pomraning. Maude spent her time at home, taking care of her two children. She also enjoyed tending to her garden.
Maude is survived by a daughter, Barbara E. Taylor and husband, Steven and three grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, Donald Walker and three siblings, Oliver, Joseph and Maryann.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Salem United Methodist Cemetery, 5042 Delta Road, Delta, PA. Officiating will be Reverend David Schultz. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Winterstown United Methodist Church, 12184 Winterstown Road, Felton, PA 17322. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.