1/1
Maude Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maude Walker

York - Maude (Pomraning) Walker, 100, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Luther A. Walker.

Born on June 28, 2020 in North East, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth (McLaughlin) Pomraning. Maude spent her time at home, taking care of her two children. She also enjoyed tending to her garden.

Maude is survived by a daughter, Barbara E. Taylor and husband, Steven and three grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, Donald Walker and three siblings, Oliver, Joseph and Maryann.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Salem United Methodist Cemetery, 5042 Delta Road, Delta, PA. Officiating will be Reverend David Schultz. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Winterstown United Methodist Church, 12184 Winterstown Road, Felton, PA 17322. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved