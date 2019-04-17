|
|
Maura Kathleen Parrish
York - Maura Kathleen Parrish, 57, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on April 10, 2019. Although she lost her long battle with pancreatic cancer, she was a true fighter and never lost her zest for life. Maura was a traveling soul and resided in Airville, PA for the last ten years. She deeply touched the lives of all whom she met near and far.
Maura was born in Long Beach, California to parents Douglas Cross and Helen Wildgen Cross of Colorado. She will be survived and missed by husband Michael Sueck of PA, first husband David Parrish of PA, daughters Tshy Cross and Taylor Miller (Brandon Miller) of LA, step-son Brian Sueck of PA, grandchildren: Kendal Faith Miller and Bella Rose Sueck.
She is also survived by brothers and sisters: Dawn Schord Cardona, AZ; Kathryn Cross (Michael Giari), CA; Marilee Schord Hamilton (Steve Hamilton), NV; Lisa Cross Bonahoom (Bob Bonahoom), CA; Bob Schord (Diane), CA; Carol Cross, CA; Bill Schord (Cindy), CA; Doug Cross, Jr. (Cathleen), CA; Theresa Cross, CA; Julie Schord Hughes (Rob Hughes), CA; Jerry Cross, CA; step-mother Dolores Schord Cross, NV. She will be missed by many more including: nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends she considered family. Maura is preceded in death by parents Douglas Cross and Helen Cross and infant sister Julianne Cross.
Maura was a caring and compassionate woman who decided to donate her body to science in lieu of a service. We ask everyone to celebrate her life and memories in their own way. Never forget the love she had for life, people, and animals.
In lieu of flower donations, please feel free to donate to any of the following: Ann B. Barishinger Cancer Institute, LCG; ASPCA or the American Legion Post 543.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019