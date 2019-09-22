Services
Maureen A. Staley Obituary
Maureen A. Staley

York - Maureen Ann (Althoff) Staley, 82, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services - York South. She was the wife of David Eugene Staley, to whom she was married for 63 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 7 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the York Grace Brethren Church, 661 N Newberry Street, York, PA 17404. Officiating will be Pastor Dustin Godshall. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Born on December 2, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Joseph E. and Emma K. (Lindsey) Althoff. Maureen worked for Self Serve Beverage until her retirement. She attended York Grace Brethren Church for Sunday Service. She enjoyed reading and working on jigsaw and word puzzles.

Maureen is survived by two sons, Lindsey J. Staley and wife, Carol and James D. Staley and significant other, Dawn; a daughter, Christine A. Hanes; five grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren and a brother, Donald Althoff in South Carolina. She is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Lee A. Hanes; two grandchildren, Matthew L. Hanes and Alysia (Hanes) Harpster and a sister, Jane Martin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
