Maureen C Bailey
Inglis, FL - Maureen C Bailey, age 75, of Inglis, Florida passed away January 3, 2020 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital. Maureen was born on January 1, 1945 in York, PA to Maurice and Mildred P (Throssel) Leber.
Maureen had a passion for her grandchildren and her beloved Bichons. She loved to travel and enjoyed Paris, France and the Caribbean. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family in Bethany Beach, De where she lived for 15 years before retiring to York, Pa in 2015. She later moved to Inglis, Fl. in 2018.
In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P Bailey; a brother, Jeffrey Leber and her three Bichon Frises; Nikki, Annie and Coti.
She is survived by her children; Alecia Budesheim of Inglis, Fl, Michelle Spangler and her husband Brent of York, Pa, Tonya L Shelton of York, Pa, and Lisa McKenna Gettysburg, Pa; sisters Dianne Baublitz Copans of Bethany Beach, De, Yvonne Vaughan of Lusby,Md, Rhonda Leber of York, Pa, and a brother Brian Leber of Annapolis, Md; grandchildren, Brock W Budesheim, Carley E Spangler, Kelsey-Jo Spangler, Braden W Spangler, Richelle L Shelton, Chase R Shelton and Jonathan McKenna; great grandchildren, Layla Budesheim and Camden Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020