Maurice H. Blymire
Windsor - Maurice H. Blymire, 84 of Windsor, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home while surrounded by his family on Monday, August 5th. He was the beloved husband of Gilda (Yohe) Blymire. The couple would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on August 27, 2019.
Mr. Blymire was born on June 6, 1935 in Lower Windsor Township and was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Graham) Blymire.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Darla Coar and her husband Luke and Deanna Salter and her husband Ben; six grandchildren, Caleb, Justin, Rhys, Genesis, Levi and Madison; and his two great grandchildren, Lily and Autumn. He is also survived by two sisters, Rhoda Culp and Joanne Glatfelter, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his six brothers, Robert, Richard, Paul, Ebert, Harold and Charles Jr. and two sisters, Pauline Lentz and Eva Druck.
Maurice proudly served in the United States Army and reserves. He retired from Keener Kitchens in Red Lion after several years of employment. He attended Springville Free Gospel Church and Prayer Mission. Maurice was a member of the Susquehanna Senior Center, East Prospect Fish and Game, and Craley Fish and Game. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He was known by his family and friends as a joking and fun-loving man.
A viewing will take place on Friday, August 9th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313. A funeral service to celebrate Maurice's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10th at Immanuel Evangelical Free Church, 1140 Witmer Rd., York, PA 17406, with Pastor James Epperly officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the funeral service. Interment to follow in Springville Cemetery.
To share memories please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019