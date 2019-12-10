Services
Maurie Joseph Campanella

Maurie Joseph Campanella

Maurie Joseph Campanella Obituary
Maurie Joseph Campanella

Elkton, MD - Maurie Joseph Campanella, 62 of Elkton, MD, passed away Sun., Dec. 8, 2019.

Born in York, PA on April 9, 1957, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Jane (Flinchbaugh) Campanella.

Survivors include his wife: Jane (Meekins) Campanella; 2 brothers: Von A. Campanella (Suzanne) of Pittsburgh, PA and Cary L. Campanella (Karla) of Lancaster, PA; 6 nephews and 2 nieces.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm until service.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
