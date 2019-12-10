|
Maurie Joseph Campanella
Elkton, MD - Maurie Joseph Campanella, 62 of Elkton, MD, passed away Sun., Dec. 8, 2019.
Born in York, PA on April 9, 1957, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Jane (Flinchbaugh) Campanella.
Survivors include his wife: Jane (Meekins) Campanella; 2 brothers: Von A. Campanella (Suzanne) of Pittsburgh, PA and Cary L. Campanella (Karla) of Lancaster, PA; 6 nephews and 2 nieces.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm until service.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019