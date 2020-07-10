Max L. JudyYork - Max L. Judy of York passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2:15 AM at his home, after a long bout with cancer.Max was born in York and was the son of the late Willis and Hilda (Leibhart) Judy. He was employed as a floral and interior designer in the York area.Max is survived by his nephews, Craig Judy and Brian Judy (both of York), his roommate Leo DeNardi and his friend George Hensley. He was preceded in death by his brother, Barry Judy.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to his memorial visitation from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations to Kaltreider-Benfer Memorial Library (of Red Lion, PA) or to Salem United Methodist Church (of Windsor, PA.), In Max's name, would be appreciated.