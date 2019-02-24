Services
Maxine E. Hunter Obituary
Maxine E. Hunter

York - Maxine E. (Markey) Hunter, 81, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at York Hospital.

Born February 20, 1938 in Red Lion, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Emma (Grim) Markey, she was a 1955 graduate of West York Area High School. Ms. Hunter retired from York Hospital. She had previously worked at AMF - Harley Davidson and Trans World Airlines as a young adult. Ms. Hunter enjoyed collecting and making clothing for paper dolls, bowling in various leagues in York, reading, roller skating and was an Elvis fan. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

Ms. Hunter is survived by two sons, James P. and wife Terri Hunter of Thomasville, NC and Robert H. and wife Sarah Hunter of Carrollton, VA; a daughter, Melissa A. and husband Daniel Berry of York; three grandchildren; two great granddaughters; and a sister, Donna L. Hopple-Smith and husband Glenn of York.

Tribute services and burial will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail N., York, PA 17406.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
