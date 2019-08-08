|
Maxine June (Franciscus) Kuntz
East Prospect -
Maxine June (Franciscus) Kuntz passed away on August 5, 2019 at the York Hospital. She was born June 1, 1937 in Hunter's Run. Maxine was the daughter of the late Julia Kuntz Miller and was raised by her grandparents, the late Jacob and Carrie Kuntz. She has lived in York County for over 50 years.
Maxine was the mayor of East Prospect for many years. She was also elected Democratic committee woman in East Prospect. Maxine retired after 26 years as the manager of the York Hospital snack bar. In years past, she sold real estate, volunteered for the Red Cross, the Wrightsville Ambulance, and the East Prospect Ambulance. She also had served as the President of the American Business Women's Association in the past. Maxine ran for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives in 2006 in the 94th district. Maxine loved her family, animals, and gardening.
Maxine is survived by three children— Craig Franciscus and wife Laura of Airville, Elizabeth Oerman and husband Lonnie of Mount Wolf, and Victoria Franciscus of Maryland along with 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by two sisters— Mary Zeigler of Maytown and Margie Miller of Carlisle. She was preceded in death by a sister Rosemary Miller.
A memorial service to celebrate Maxine's life will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 to 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maxine's memory may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019