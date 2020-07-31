1/1
Maxine Smith
Maxine Smith

York - Maxine Jane Smith, 88, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services-North. She was the wife of the late James B. Smith.

Born in York on March 23, 1932, Maxine was the daughter of the late Frederick Samuel and Marion T. (Hauke) Keefer. She was a member of York Bible Church.

Mrs. Smith is survived by three children, Christine L. Hoover and husband, Charles of York, Stephen F. Stefanowicz and wife, Kathleen of Dover and Marion A. Oberdick of York; three stepchildren, Donald Smith of York, Patricia Lauer of York, and David Smith and wife Susan of Florida. nine grandchildren, Jill Davis, husband Kris, Jenette Hassinger, husband Guy, Scott Stefanowicz, wife Andrea, Andy Stefanowicz, and Michael Oberdick, wife Amanda, Derek Oberdick, Vincent Lauer, wife Julie, Missy Parks and Tricia Burrow, husband Jeremy; and 16 great grandchildren.

Services and burial in Manchester Union Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York are entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Bible Church, 890 Taxville Rd, York, PA 17408.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
