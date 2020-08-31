1/1
Maxine T. Balakier
Maxine T. Balakier

Stewartstown - Maxine T. Balakier, 70, of Stewartstown, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Edward A. Balakier and they celebrated 14 years of marriage on Feb. 18th. Born in Baltimore, Md., Maxine was the daughter of the late John William and Monilee (Curtis) Thornton. She worked as a bookkeeper for various companies through the years, including Yorktown Roofing and Siding. She was a graduate of the Patapsco High School, Dundalk, Md.

Her love was the garden and her kitchen. Maxine had many floral gardens that would bloom throughout the seasons. Her vegetable gardens were best when served at the dinner table. From asparagus in the early spring to drying her peppers for an additional zest for her dinners. Our polish sausage making parties in the fall, where friends and family would come to help in the makings, were the envy of everyone. Raising a glass of wine, toasting to those friends and family, all were welcomed in our house. I will miss you Maxine, the best friend I ever had.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Gregory Matheny and his wife, Sonya of Laurel, Delaware; and a brother, Terrance Thornton and his wife, Vera of Laytonsville, Maryland. The graveside service is by invitation only, for the family and close friends. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Maxine's memory to: Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of Stewartstown is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
