Maynard H. Turnbull, Jr.
York - Maynard H. "Pete" Turnbull, Jr., 94, of Manchester Township, York, PA, died July 24 , 2020.
Born October 7, 1925 in York, a son of the late Maynard H. Turnbull, (Sr.) and Lena ( Latterman) Turnbull, he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University and worked for S Morgan Smith, Allis-Chalmers and Voith. Mr. Turnbull was a Professional Engineer and a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. While in service during World War II, he made maps for the United States Army.
A member of First Presbyterian Church of York, he was married in 1950 to the late Marilyn Mercner Turnbull.
He is survived by their three sons, Thomas G. Turnbull and Teresa Radomski of Winston-Salem, NC; Theodore K. Turnbull and wife, Jody; and Brian J. Turnbull, of York; two grandchildren, Jason A. Turnbull and wife Allison, of York; and Christopher K. Turnbull and wife Lindsay, of Everett, PA; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Garber.
Pete enjoyed music, playing trumpet in college and continued to play piano for the rest of his life. For many years he played for the Niles Bible Class at First Presbyterian Church. The family wishes to thank the staff of Country Meadows Trolley Rd. and Lifesong Hospice for all the care and support they provided.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made The First Presbyterian Church of York, 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17403; www.fpcyork.org
or the charity of your choice
.