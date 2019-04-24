|
|
Mayra A. Corcuera-Torres
Jackson Twp - Mayra A. Corcuera-Torres, age 18, of Jackson Township, Thomasville, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born August 4, 2000 in York, a daughter of Aquilina Torres-Fuentes and Eustolio Fernando Corcuera Melo, she was a 2018 graduate of Spring Grove High School, and currently was employed at Marco's Pizza.
In addition to her parents, Miss Corcuera-Torres is survived by a brother, Gerardo Torres; and two sisters, Martha Torres and Chayo Torres.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 309 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Jonathan P. Sawicki as Celebrant. Visitation will be 9-10:00 AM. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019