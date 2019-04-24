Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
309 South George Street
York, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
309 South George Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mayra Corcuera-Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mayra A. Corcuera-Torres


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Mayra A. Corcuera-Torres Obituary
Mayra A. Corcuera-Torres

Jackson Twp - Mayra A. Corcuera-Torres, age 18, of Jackson Township, Thomasville, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at York Hospital.

Born August 4, 2000 in York, a daughter of Aquilina Torres-Fuentes and Eustolio Fernando Corcuera Melo, she was a 2018 graduate of Spring Grove High School, and currently was employed at Marco's Pizza.

In addition to her parents, Miss Corcuera-Torres is survived by a brother, Gerardo Torres; and two sisters, Martha Torres and Chayo Torres.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 309 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Jonathan P. Sawicki as Celebrant. Visitation will be 9-10:00 AM. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now