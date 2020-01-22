|
Mearl E. Zeigler
Dover - Mearl E. Zeigler, 86, entered into rest at 5:52 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Carolyn L. (Drawbaugh) Zeigler. The couple celebrated 61 years of marriage on October 11, 2019.
Born August 23, 1933 in Warrington Township, Mearl was a son of the late Albert and Alberta (Ruppert) Zeigler.
He graduated from Northern High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Mearl retired in 1987 following 21 years of service for GTE where he was a mechanic.
He loved restoring old cars and was a member of AACA - Plymouth Owners Club. He also enjoyed going to flea markets and was an avid NASCAR fan.
In addition to his wife, Mearl is survived by three daughters, Sandra L. Lentz and husband, Jeff of Loganville, Julie A. Seidenstricker and husband, Rob of Dillsburg and Susan M. Graham and husband, Kirk of Dover; and a sister, Nancy Herbst of Dover. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wilson D. Zeigler.
Services are private. Burial is in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mearl's name to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020