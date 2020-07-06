Mearle E. Rife, Jr.
Dover - Mearle E. "Butch" Rife, Jr., 76, entered into rest at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 surrounded by his family at home following a lengthy illness. He was the loving husband of Linda R. (Hege) Rife. The couple celebrated 29 years of marriage on December 31, 2019.
Born January 10, 1944 in York, Mearle was a son of the late Mearle E. and Vera Mae (Baum) Rife, Sr.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired after 30 years as a Tool Designer at Caterpillar Inc.
Mearle was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church of Greater York where he was a former youth leader and prayer coordinator.
He was an accomplished sportsman who taught many boys how to hunt and fish over the years .
In addition to his wife, Mearle is survived by his faithful dog, Abby; a step-daughter, Stephanie R. Shanbarger and husband, Jason and their children, Chloe, Quinn and Logan Shanbarger, all of Felton; a step-son, Aaron J. Steele and wife, Victoria of Lovettsville, VA; a sister, Nancy Sterner and husband, Gary of York; a nephew, Christopher Sterner and wife, Heather; and a niece, Amy Djangali and husband, Mirza.
Services for Mearle will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church of Greater York, 5005 Carlisle Rd., Dover, PA 17315; or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 101 Erford Rd., Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
