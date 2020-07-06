1/1
Mearle E. Rife Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mearle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mearle E. Rife, Jr.

Dover - Mearle E. "Butch" Rife, Jr., 76, entered into rest at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 surrounded by his family at home following a lengthy illness. He was the loving husband of Linda R. (Hege) Rife. The couple celebrated 29 years of marriage on December 31, 2019.

Born January 10, 1944 in York, Mearle was a son of the late Mearle E. and Vera Mae (Baum) Rife, Sr.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired after 30 years as a Tool Designer at Caterpillar Inc.

Mearle was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church of Greater York where he was a former youth leader and prayer coordinator.

He was an accomplished sportsman who taught many boys how to hunt and fish over the years .

In addition to his wife, Mearle is survived by his faithful dog, Abby; a step-daughter, Stephanie R. Shanbarger and husband, Jason and their children, Chloe, Quinn and Logan Shanbarger, all of Felton; a step-son, Aaron J. Steele and wife, Victoria of Lovettsville, VA; a sister, Nancy Sterner and husband, Gary of York; a nephew, Christopher Sterner and wife, Heather; and a niece, Amy Djangali and husband, Mirza.

Services for Mearle will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church of Greater York, 5005 Carlisle Rd., Dover, PA 17315; or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Rd., Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Please visit emigfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved