Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
2150 Carlisle Road
York, PA 17404
(717) 767-5088
Resources
More Obituaries for Meda Leisenring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meda V. Leisenring

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meda V. Leisenring Obituary
Meda V. Leisenring

Dover Twp - Meda V. Leisenring, age 93, of Dover Township, formerly of Jacobus, died at 9:24 AM Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Providence Place. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Leisenring.

Born September 29, 1926 in Stonington, Northumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Bertha M. (Snyder) Furman. Mrs. Leisenring was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacobus and a former member of the Shiloh Lioness Club and the Jacobus Lioness Club. She found joy being with her family and many friends. She consistently and often gathered loved ones together at home.

Mrs. Leisenring is survived by three daughters, Robin A. Neuhaus, and her husband Lyn of York, Cindy M. Weimer of Lancaster, and Pamela S. Helsel, and her husband Jay of Dover; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a sister, Naomi Salsano. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Erma Reader.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, with her Pastor, the Rev. Tina Minnich officiating. Burial will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, PA 17407.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E. Little Funeral Homes
Download Now