Meda V. Leisenring
Dover Twp - Meda V. Leisenring, age 93, of Dover Township, formerly of Jacobus, died at 9:24 AM Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Providence Place. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Leisenring.
Born September 29, 1926 in Stonington, Northumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Bertha M. (Snyder) Furman. Mrs. Leisenring was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacobus and a former member of the Shiloh Lioness Club and the Jacobus Lioness Club. She found joy being with her family and many friends. She consistently and often gathered loved ones together at home.
Mrs. Leisenring is survived by three daughters, Robin A. Neuhaus, and her husband Lyn of York, Cindy M. Weimer of Lancaster, and Pamela S. Helsel, and her husband Jay of Dover; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a sister, Naomi Salsano. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Erma Reader.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, with her Pastor, the Rev. Tina Minnich officiating. Burial will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, PA 17407.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019