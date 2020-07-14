Meisha L. Baer
Red Lion - Meisha L. (Grady) Baer, 29, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Certified Celebrant Sam Piper. A visitation will be from 1-2 pm, at the funeral chapel. A Facebook Live Stream of the service will be available to view at https://tinyurl.com/MeishaBaer
.
Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.