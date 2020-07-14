1/1
Meisha L. Baer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Meisha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meisha L. Baer

Red Lion - Meisha L. (Grady) Baer, 29, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Certified Celebrant Sam Piper. A visitation will be from 1-2 pm, at the funeral chapel. A Facebook Live Stream of the service will be available to view at https://tinyurl.com/MeishaBaer.

Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved