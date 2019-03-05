|
Melanie E. Cravener
Etters - Melanie E. Cravener 35; of Etters, PA., passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at home. She was born on March 27, 1983, in Brockton, MA. She was a daughter to the late Michael R. Cloutier Sr. and Kathy Jo (Pacheco) Knox.
She was employed by WellSpan Health as a medical assistant and Village Green Valley Restaurant York PA. as a server. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Justin Cravener, children, Kaitlyn Cloutier, Jacob Cravener, a sister Brooke M. Ziegler, a brother, Michael R. Cloutier Jr., and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to help with funeral costs. The Musselman Funeral Home Is Honored To Serve The Cravener Family. 324 Hummel Avenue Lemoyne, PA. 17043.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019