Melanie Rae Schmuck
York - Melanie Rae (Sprenkle) Schmuck, 38, of York passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2019. She was the wife of Jeffrey M. Schmuck. They celebrated 8 wonderful years of marriage on June 26, 2018.
Born December 7, 1980 in York, Mel was the daughter of Michael Sprenkle of York and Wanda (Clemens) Hoke and her husband, Mike of York.
Mel was the owner and operator of The Haines Shoe House in Hellam Township since 2015. She also worked at Bird-in-Hand Bakery at both the New Eastern Market in York and Root's Market in Manheim.
She was a 1999 graduate of Northeastern High School and a 2003 graduate of Bradley Academy. Mel especially loved being with family and friends. She also enjoyed running, German cars, collecting Pez dispensers, antiquing, yard sales, and flea markets. Her creativity and artistic talents were expressed from the computer to the oven. Mel was on the First Night Hallam committee, a member of Southern PA Volkswagen Club and co-owner of the Deutsche Classic Car Show.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is also survived by her twin sister, Mary Windschmitt and her husband, Joel of York and sister, Miranda Sprenkle of York; her grandmothers, Lois Clemens of Mt. Wolf and Gladys Hoke of York; her in-laws, Keith and Diane Schmuck and her dear friends, Jim and Bette Boyle. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, William Clemens, her grandparents Bruce and Virginia Sprenkle and her lovable pet Chihuahua, Roxanne.
Please join the family in a celebration of Mel's life and to honor her at Mt. Pisgah Trinity United Methodist Church, 5615 Mt. Pisgah Rd York, PA 17406 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Jeff's father, the Rev. Keith J. Schmuck, officiating. A casual visitation with family will be from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Haines Shoe House, 197 Shoe House Rd. York, Pa 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019