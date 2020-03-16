|
|
Melissa A. Duty
York - Melissa A. (Harry) Duty, 52, of York, died Saturday March 14, 2020 at her home.
Born in Baltimore on May 10, 1967, she was a daughter of James E. Harry and Patricia E. (Christian) Harry.
She was employed as an RN with Risk Management Services and was the Executive Pastor at the Family Worship Center in Red Lion.
Besides her parents, she leaves two sons, Donald L. Duty and his companion Jesse Airey and Peter-William L. Duty and his fiancé Derek Myers; a grandson Tristan Wagner; two sisters, Teresa Harry (Caesar Rivera) and Lakrisha Harry (George); a brother, Robert Harry (Laura); two nieces, Christian Harry and Jamie Harry; and her best friend Lea Ibaugh and her son Anthony Ibaugh.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Worship Center, 865 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA 17356
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020