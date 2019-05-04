|
|
Melissa Ann Burkholder Corter
York - Melissa Ann Burkholder Corter, Missy, age 59, passed away Friday, April 26 at her home. She was preceded in death by the late Ricky Lee Corter.
Melissa was born in York, on December 26, 1959. Daughter of Larry G. Burkholder and Judith M. Fleisher Attig. Melissa is survived by a sister, Lauri J. Burkholder Nay, of Newport, Pa. Melissa is also survived by two daughters, Nicole M. Miller and Courtney L. Corter, both of York, two stepsons, Ricky L. Corter and Raymond Corter, also of York. Melissa also enjoyed spending time with her three grandsons, Chase Hafner, Colt Corter and S. Wyatt Duke.
Melissa graduated from York Area Vocational Technical School in 1977. Melissa was last employed by Lowe's of York, as a cashier. She enjoyed working with and assisting customers.
Missy's beautiful personality and infectious smile will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
A viewing will not be held. Services will be held by the family at a later date.
Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory is taking care of cremation at 902 Mt. Rose Avenue, York, Pa. 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 4, 2019