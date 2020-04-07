|
Melissa D. Pena
York - Melissa D. Pena, 35, gained her heavenly wings on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the York Hospital, after a courageous fight with cancer. Despite her illness, she was always a positive person who brought joy to others and never complained. Melissa always had a contagious smile that could light up a room, even during difficult times.
Melissa was the proud mother of two beautiful children, Chantel and Vanessa Pena, and is survived by her parents, Mary Spangler (companion Wane Heindel) of Red Lion, and Michael Lease (wife Roseann) of Shiloh; and two brothers, Andrew Bartosic and Giovanni Frenda; along with many extended family members who loved her dearly.
Melissa was born April 25, 1984, in York, PA. She graduated from West York High School with honors, played field hockey and was on the swim team. Melissa graduated with an associates nursing degree from HACC in 2013 and a BSN from Southern New Hampshire University in 2017. She was employed as a nurse through Wellspan at York Hospital.
Melissa loved and adored her daughter's; they were her world and she wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life. Melissa was an avid reader who enjoyed building her library with books from her favorite authors. Melissa had a love for animals that is carried on by her two girls.
When you think of Melissa, celebrate the wonderful memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Fly high beautiful girl, you will be missed more than you will ever know. Our hearts are broken by your departure but filled with so much gratitude for the memories and legacy that you left behind.
Melissa's family will forever be grateful for all the love and support that her extended family, friends and co-workers gave her during her illness and up until the moment she gained her wings.
Gladfelter's Funeral Home of York, PA. is assisting the family with their wishes. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date at the discretion of the family.
Memorial donations in memory of Melissa may be made to The , or The York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020