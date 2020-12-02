1/1
Melissa Rae Anderson
Melissa Rae Anderson

Mount Joy - Melissa Rae Anderson, 52 of Mount Joy, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 29, 2020. She was the loving wife of Garon Anderson, with whom she shared 33 years of marriage. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband and children, Lucretia Anderson of Mount Joy, Tyler (Elissa Aulthouse) Anderson of Maytown, Curtis Anderson of Mount Joy, and Kelsey (Nathaniel) Kotzmoyer of Elizabethtown. She will also be missed by her four grandchildren, Danielle, T. Ryan, Lucas Anderson, and Henry Kotzmoyer, who adored her.

Melissa was a graduate of the Christian School of York. She later received her Bachelor's degree from Lancaster Bible College and received her Master's degree in education from Penn State University.

Melissa was employed at a job she loved as a kindergarten teacher for over 22 years by the Elizabethtown Child Care Center. She and Garon were members of Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Church, Maytown Campus. Among her family/friends, she is known for her collection of homemade dolls, white dishes, antique shopping, and making scrapbooks. Events and activities like camping and ATV riding where she could spend time with her love ones making memories.

During her life, Melissa was a loving and caring person who touched many lives. Her family and friends will deeply miss her.

Born in York, she is the daughter of Frank and Carol Rae (Hare) Almoney of York. She is also survived by a brother Frank (Virginia) Almoney and her sister Sara (Mike) Becker of Spring Grove, nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Sunday evening, December 6, 2020, at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy from 4 to 6 pm. Masks and social distancing are required. The funeral service and interment will be private. If desired, memorial contributions to the Elizabethtown Child Care Center, 777 South Mount Joy Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To leave a condolence for the Anderson family, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sheetz Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Sheetz Funeral Home Inc
16 E Main St
Mount Joy, PA 17552
(717) 653-5441
