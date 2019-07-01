Services
Major H. Winfield Funeral Home Corp.
704 N Front St
Steelton, PA 17113
(717) 939-3342
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
604 Market St.
Williamsport, PA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
604 Market St.
Williamsport, PA
Melvin Douglas Conrad
Melvin Douglas Conrad

York - Melvin Douglas Conrad, 57, of York, transitioned into eternal life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in, the peace of his home while drawing.

His life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at First United Methodist Church, 604 Market St. in Williamsport with viewing 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. and burial in Green Lawn Memorial Park of Montgomery, PA.

Arrangements entrusted to the Ministry of Comfort of Major H. Winfield Funeral Home, Steelton, www.majorhwinfieldfuneral home.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 1, 2019
