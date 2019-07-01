|
Melvin Douglas Conrad
York - Melvin Douglas Conrad, 57, of York, transitioned into eternal life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in, the peace of his home while drawing.
His life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at First United Methodist Church, 604 Market St. in Williamsport with viewing 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. and burial in Green Lawn Memorial Park of Montgomery, PA.
Arrangements entrusted to the Ministry of Comfort of Major H. Winfield Funeral Home, Steelton, www.majorhwinfieldfuneral home.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 1, 2019