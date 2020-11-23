1/1
Melvin G. Aldinger
Melvin G. Aldinger

Seven Valleys - Melvin G. Aldinger, 81, of Seven Valleys, died Sat. Nov. 21, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Joyce E. (Krout) Aldinger. The couple would have been married for 60 years on January 21, 2021.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 requirements. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Aldinger was born on Dec. 13, 1938 in York and was a son of Malcolm S. and Blanche P. (Gettys) Aldinger.

He graduated from Dallastown High School in 1957 and was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army.

Melvin retired in 2001 from the York Newspaper Company, where he was employed as a Press Operator and Transportation Supervisor, working over 47 years at the former Gazette and Daily and with the York Newspaper Company.

Besides his wife, he leaves, two daughters, Kimberly S. Aldinger and Kelly A. Bryant; a son Kristopher S. Aldinger and his wife Laura; six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and his beloved grand pups and grand birds. He was predeceased by four siblings, Edwin, Leonard, Lewis, and Betty Aldinger.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's Evangelical Lutheran Church. 99 East George St. P.O. Box 216, York New Salem, PA 17371 or to Hospice and Community Care., P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to beagle911rescue@gmail.com using PayPal.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
