1/1
Melvin M. Motooka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin M. Motooka

York - Melvin M. Motooka, 78, of York, passed away October 3, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Jeannette (Hollerbush) Motooka.

Mr. Motooka was born November 16, 1941 in Hana, Maui, HI and was the son of the late Yasutaro and Fujiko (Tanaka) Motooka.

He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1959 and Maui Tech in 1961. Mr. Motooka served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966. He worked at Foodland Supermarket in Maui, HI as a meat cutter for 25 years until his retirement in 2003. Melvin loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren and in Las Vegas. He was a hard worker who worked hard to support his family.

In addition to his wife of 43 years, Mr. Motooka is survived by his two sons, Thomas Motooka, husband of Ayami and Bradley Motooka, husband of Ashley, both of Honolulu, HI; his daughter, Melissa Motooka, fiancé of Darrell Binkley, of York; his brothers, Masao and Richard Motooka, of Maui and Stanley Motooka of Japan; his sisters, Helen Nakashima of Kahului, Maui, HI, Alice Kawaiaea of Honolulu, HI and Elaine Ichimura of Texas; five grandchildren and various nieces and nephews.

His memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be interred at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific(Punchbowl) in Honolulu, HI.

To share memories of Mr. Motooka please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved