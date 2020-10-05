Melvin M. Motooka
York - Melvin M. Motooka, 78, of York, passed away October 3, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Jeannette (Hollerbush) Motooka.
Mr. Motooka was born November 16, 1941 in Hana, Maui, HI and was the son of the late Yasutaro and Fujiko (Tanaka) Motooka.
He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1959 and Maui Tech in 1961. Mr. Motooka served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966. He worked at Foodland Supermarket in Maui, HI as a meat cutter for 25 years until his retirement in 2003. Melvin loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren and in Las Vegas. He was a hard worker who worked hard to support his family.
In addition to his wife of 43 years, Mr. Motooka is survived by his two sons, Thomas Motooka, husband of Ayami and Bradley Motooka, husband of Ashley, both of Honolulu, HI; his daughter, Melissa Motooka, fiancé of Darrell Binkley, of York; his brothers, Masao and Richard Motooka, of Maui and Stanley Motooka of Japan; his sisters, Helen Nakashima of Kahului, Maui, HI, Alice Kawaiaea of Honolulu, HI and Elaine Ichimura of Texas; five grandchildren and various nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be interred at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific(Punchbowl) in Honolulu, HI.
