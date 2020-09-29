Merl Messinger
Spring Grove - Merl E. Messinger, age 89, passed away on September 27, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. He was the loving husband of the late Susan Messinger, they shared over 61 years of marriage at the time of her death, on March 9, 2017.
Merl was born in Jackson Township on December 2, 1930 to the late Cletus and Margaret (Mummert) Messinger. He graduated from West York High School. He worked at P.H. Glatfelter for 39 years and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a faithful member of West York Church of the Brethren and served as board chair as well as many other committees. He was also involved at the district level of the Church of the Brethren and served on the boards for the district and The Brethren Home. He was a member of the Spring Grove Lions Club for over 50 years. He served as president and was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow award. He was also a member of the Spring Grove Fire Company and the Instrument Society of America.
His favorite past times were golf, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time outside in his yard and going on annual family beach trips. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by daughters, Kathy Hinkle and husband Jim, Michelle Hartlaub and husband Steve both of Spring Grove; grandchildren Kasi, Brady and Kim; greatgrandchildren Nathaniel, Genevieve, Laikyn, Jenna, Megan and Jacob. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Anna Mae Messinger, sister-in-law and husband Robert and Beth Spangler and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Messinger.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at West York Church of the Brethren, 5101 Darlington Rd., York PA 17408 with Pastor Brian Markle officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Spring Grove. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 1:00PM - 2:00PM at the church.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the gathering will be required to wear masks and social distance.
Contributions in memory of Merl should be made to the West York Church of the Brethren.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com