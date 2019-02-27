|
|
Merle E. Holland
Dallastown - Merle E. Holland of Dallastown passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Sunday February 24, three days before his 93rd birthday. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to Jane (Dively) Holland.
Mr. Holland was born in Brooks Mill, PA and was the son of the late Lloyd and Jeanette (White) Holland.
Merle served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944 -1946 and was stationed in the Pacific Theater. He was honorably discharged from the Navy and took pride in his service for his country. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company as a parts finisher. In his spare time he enjoyed metal working, and doing projects around his home. Merle was a devout Christian and many knew him as a passionate servant of the Lord. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather and one of the kindest men one could hope to meet.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his two children, Cynthia Holland-Toftness and her husband Bart and Merle Holland, Jr. and his wife MaryAnn. He is also survived by his two grandsons, Michael Toftness and William Toftness and his wife Naomi. He was preceded in death by seven siblings.
A viewing will take place on Friday, March 1st from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St., Dallastown and then again at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2nd from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM, with a funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM. Chaplin Leon Via and Jim Canner will be presiding over the service. Burial will follow in Dallastown Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Merle's name to the or to the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019