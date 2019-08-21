Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Heindel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle L. Heindel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle L. Heindel Obituary
Merle L. Heindel

York - Merle L. Heindel, 94, of North Codorus Township, died Monday August 19, 2019. He was the husband of the late Loretta J. (Gingerich) Heindel.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with Pastor Tom Beck officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Church Cemetery, Seven Valleys.

Mr. Heindel was born on July 19, 1925 in Codorus Township and was a son of the late William H. and Helen M. (Snyder) Heindel.

He retired in 2000, as a Storeroom Clerk with Teledyne-Reedco in York, following 52 years of employment.

Merle was a lifetime race car enthusiast, having formerly owned car #77 for many years and watching it race at the former Bowling Green Speedway and other local tracks. He also enjoyed being in the pit area and watching his grandsons race their cars in recent years.

He was a member of St. Peter's Church, Seven Valleys, the Bowling Green Speedway Preservation Society, Hanover Moose Lodge #227 and the Jefferson AARP Chapter #3699.

He leaves a daughter, Karen S. Grove and her husband Robert of York, two grandsons, Shane Glatfelter of York New Salem, and Chad Glatfelter of Seven Valleys.

The family requests no flowers and that memorial contributions be made to the York County Racing Club (mark for Injured Drivers Fund), 568 Yale Street, York, PA 17403.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now