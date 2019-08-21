|
Merle L. Heindel
York - Merle L. Heindel, 94, of North Codorus Township, died Monday August 19, 2019. He was the husband of the late Loretta J. (Gingerich) Heindel.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with Pastor Tom Beck officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Church Cemetery, Seven Valleys.
Mr. Heindel was born on July 19, 1925 in Codorus Township and was a son of the late William H. and Helen M. (Snyder) Heindel.
He retired in 2000, as a Storeroom Clerk with Teledyne-Reedco in York, following 52 years of employment.
Merle was a lifetime race car enthusiast, having formerly owned car #77 for many years and watching it race at the former Bowling Green Speedway and other local tracks. He also enjoyed being in the pit area and watching his grandsons race their cars in recent years.
He was a member of St. Peter's Church, Seven Valleys, the Bowling Green Speedway Preservation Society, Hanover Moose Lodge #227 and the Jefferson AARP Chapter #3699.
He leaves a daughter, Karen S. Grove and her husband Robert of York, two grandsons, Shane Glatfelter of York New Salem, and Chad Glatfelter of Seven Valleys.
The family requests no flowers and that memorial contributions be made to the York County Racing Club (mark for Injured Drivers Fund), 568 Yale Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019