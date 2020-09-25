1/1
Merle Michael Parks
Merle Michael Parks

York - Merle Michael "Mike" Parks, 73, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital, York, Pennsylvania.

Born in Mount Storm, West Virginia, on June 10, 1947, Mike was the son of the late Merle and Ruth (Sechrist) Parks. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Francis Moreland and Patricia Parks.

A proud veteran, Mike served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was an accountant for ACCO Chain and Lifting Company and a longtime member of the National Association of Accountants. He enjoyed antiques, collecting ceramic art, and baking and cooking. Colonial Williamsburg was a favorite place to study and explore. During a 30-year battle with serious health issues, Mike fought hard until he faced a final fight he could not win.

Mike is survived by three cousins, Orlando "Junior" Parks, Jeffrey Long, and Gary Kitzmiller.

He had a devoted group of close, supportive friends who will deeply miss him and will remember his kindness and inner strength.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market Street, York, with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing of masks and social distancing would be appreciated. Burial will be held at the convenience of his loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
