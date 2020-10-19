Merle W. Shank
Wellsville - Merle W. Shank, 84, entered into rest at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Dorothy E. (Stermer) Shank. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage on February 5, 2020.
Born June 8, 1936 in Kralltown, Merle was a son of the late Gordon J. and Tressie E. (Kroft) Shank.
He retired from Continental Signs in York and enjoyed antique and classic car restoration.
In addition to his wife, Merle is survived by three children, Diane E. Cosby and husband, Donald L., Jr., Kathy A. Baldwin and Keith W. Shank and wife, Debra A., all of Wellsville; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his five siblings, Arthur Shank, Mildred Shindel, Loretta Weigle, Evelyn Fluhart and G. Lawrence Shank.
Services for Merle are private. Interment will take place in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York, PA 17402-9001; or Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
