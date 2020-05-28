Michael A. Brooks
Michael A. Brooks

Manchester -

Michael A. "Sid" Brooks, 30, entered into rest on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at York Hospital.

He was born October 15, 1989 in York. The son of Clinton and Christine (Kuentzler) Brooks of Manchester.

He worked as a sweeper for ES3. He enjoyed skate boarding at Reid Menzer Skate Park.

Michael was an organ donor.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.

Including his parents, Michael is also survived by is fiance Kaydi Muth of Manchester, two step children Logan Muth and Baylie Ashley, a brother Andrew Brooks of Manchester, grandparents Denny and Maggie Lewis of Manchester and Butch Kuentzler of Arizona, and uncle Denny Lewis of Manchester.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Life Beacon 506 N. George St. York, PA 17404.






Published in York Daily Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
