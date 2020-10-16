1/1
Michael A. Byerts
Michael A. Byerts

Manchester - Michael A. Byerts, age 73, of Manchester, died at 5:18 PM Tuesday October 13, 2020 at his residence.

Born July 14, 1947 in York, the only child of the late Robert and Virginia (Viscuso) Byerts, he was a 1967 graduate from York Catholic High School and had served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was retired as a tool and die maker and had worked for FCI, Sylvania and JST. He was a member of the York, Lancaster and Susquehanna Ski Clubs.

Mr. Byerts is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Counts, and her husband Jesse, of New Freedom, and Kristi Byerts, of York; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his former wife, Patricia Byerts and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

